ZCC postpones annual Moria pilgrimage

ZCC spokesperson Emmanuel Motolla says the decision to postpone was taken after a meeting with department of health officials.

“Zion Christian Church (ZCC) has postponed this year’s annual Easter pilgrimage held at its headquarters in Moria due to the Coronavirus also known as Covid-19. The church’s spiritual leader, reverend Dr Barnabas Lekganyane took the decision after the church leadership was briefed by a national government delegation led by health minister” Motolla said

He further adds that the decision was taken in the best interest of the church members. He also says a new date will be communicated with members at the appropriate time.

“A new date for the Easter pilgrimage will be announced once normality prevails in our country. Due to this unknown virus we don’t want to risk the lives of our people especially our members”