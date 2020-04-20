Youth-owned businesses urged to apply for lock down funding relief

THE Youth Chamber of Commerce and Industries South Africa (YCCISA), had called on youth-owned business owners who had been negatively affected by the national lock down, to apply to a relief fund.

YCCISA president, Victor Mashego, said the Chamber, in partnership with certain businesses decided to introduce a relief fund after realising that the virus outbreak had affected many youth-owned businesses.

“In an attempt to bring relief to the youth-owned businesses in the country, we have introduced a relief fund programme to assist them. The programme will assist young entrepreneurs with operational costs, paying labour costs, rent and other important things,” Mashego said.

He said the negative impact of the Corona virus would not only be felt by young entrepreneurs, but that the country as a whole would suffer. “In a country that was recently hit by recession, things will get even worse due to the impact of the pandemic. It has been proven globally that the challenge of unemployment can only be tackled through entrepreneurship.”

He made it clear that the Chamber felt it was their responsibility to save small formal and informal businesses as it was believed these play a pivotal role in eradicating poverty in South Africa.

Mashego had urged all the members of the chamber and non-members to apply for the relief fund as soon as possible. He also called on those willing to partner with the Chamber on this, should contact him.

Those who need to apply for relief funding should be South African citizens of 18 to 35 years with existing businesses. Applications should be sent to applications@youthbusinessfund.co.za. Victor Mashego can be contacted on 072 337 2339.