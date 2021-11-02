Young people should create own jobs says entrepreneur

NOKULUNGA Shabangu (26) from Swalala said young people should create their own jobs by taking advantage of opportunities in their communities, whereby they can meet a need and get an income.

Shabangu, who lost her both parents at the age of 9, was raised by her grandparents and had recently started a poultry farm, a business she learned from her grandparents.

“My research shows we have a shortage of food in South Africa and the inflation rate is killing our people. Many are suffering because of job losses due to Covid-19. I’ve always had the idea of starting poultry farming because I know many people who prefer to eat organic chicken or use live chickens for their rituals. I then took advantage of that,” she said.

Shabangu holds an Honours Degree in Public Management and worked in the finance sector, but her love for farming never went away. “I just struggle with funds and the time to juggle work and farming didn’t work for me. This year I made a promise to myself that I am doing it no matter what it takes; I will take that first step and start. I have already employed two other people and want to employ as many as I can,” this entrepreneur said.

She is currently using her grandparents’ land of one hectare and the chicken coop until she is able to expand and grow the business to create more jobs for the youth.

“I sell about 100 to 200 chickens in a week. I sell live chickens for R65 and fresh organic chickens for R70. The demand is there but we will need more people to grow the business and be a brand. My chicken house caters for about 1000 chicks. I’m currently selling to people in the surrounding areas and they are very happy with my fresh tasting organic chicken,” Shabangu proudly told NewsHorn.

Her goal is to acquire bigger land and build more chicken coops, while empowering more young people become agri-preneurs.

“Let’s focus on doing everything ourselves and not import from other countries. Food scarcity is real and we can work on it if we all help each other and empower each other in the food space. Look what your community needs and make it available to them in exchange for money rather than looking for a job where you qualify because you have connections,” she concluded.