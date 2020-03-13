Worship night planned for Ngodini

One of the province’s singing sensations, Qiniso Mabaso will be among a plethora of gospel stars that will be mesmerising resellers with their repertoire at an event planned for March 28. The event, dubbed Worship Night would be held in Bhuga outside Nelspruit. Abel Nkosi, organiser, said the event aims to motivate up-and-coming gospel artists and provide them with an opportunity to showcase their talent.

“We have decided to invite well-known artists such as Mabaso and Madoda Dee because they are well known as musicians. The young artists will have a chance to perform alongside them. This will also encourage gospel musicians to continue with gospel music instead of going to other genres,” he said.

Nkosi, who is a sound engineer and musician invited local artists who wish to be part of the event to contact him.

He encouraged upcoming artists to heed the call by performing at the event. He also appealed to business people to support such events.

“I have organised the show from my pocket as I don’t have a sponsor. Any assistance that I can get as far as the show is concerned, I will appreciate it,” he added.

Other artists, who will be performing at the event include Mduduzi Hlathswayo, Sfiso Simelane , Bello Mpendulo , Memory Mamba, Mtho Mtshali( MP Praise) Nkosana Mowale, Thandeka Gee, Jabu Chambale, Lerato Mothapo, Ernest Nkabinde and New style Entertainment.

Interested artists and sponsors can contact Nkosi on 071 232 5225