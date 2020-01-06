Where to find matric results this week

Alex Rose-Innes
Image of matric girls getting their final exam results

The timeline for 2019 matric results:

  • The IEB (Independent Examinations Board) announces the private schools matric results at 00:01 of Tuesday 7 January 2020
  • Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga, would announce the national matric pass rate during the same  evening
  • The Department of Basic Education will release the state NSC matric exam results on Wednesday 8 January 2020.

Be wary of fakers

In 2018, the Department of Basic Education posted a warning on Twitter, alerting parents and learners to avoid fake social media posts regarding access to matric results.

