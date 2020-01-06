Where to find matric results this week

The timeline for 2019 matric results:
- The IEB (Independent Examinations Board) announces the private schools matric results at 00:01 of Tuesday 7 January 2020
- Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga, would announce the national matric pass rate during the same evening
- The Department of Basic Education will release the state NSC matric exam results on Wednesday 8 January 2020.
Be wary of fakers
In 2018, the Department of Basic Education posted a warning on Twitter, alerting parents and learners to avoid fake social media posts regarding access to matric results.