When DJ Zoe’s music hits you, there is no pain

Katlego Kalamane

THE legendary music icon, Bob Marley, once said: “One thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain.”

Zoe Matsebula, aka DJ Zoe, is doing exactly that, healing music enthusiasts through her music. Being a “spiritual person” she told NewsHorn that she listens to her tracks before she performs.

“I give myself at least two hours to prepare for my audience, I don’t just play music but I give them my best,” she said.

Zoe, who is also an entrepreneur and a talent scout (a passion she refers to as her weakness) added that: “To me it’s not about making people dance but it’s about healing the soul. Music is spiritual; it’s about healing, escapism and about fulfilment”.

She said that despite the great talent in the province, it was, however, unfortunate that it lacked the necessary resources and platforms for artists to flourish in the industry. And this results in them relocating to Gauteng for the “big break”.

The creative genius added that she then saw an opportunity and decided to establish a platform by hosting The Music Creatives Workshop, which aims to empower, educate and develop the youth in the province.

The workshop caters for vocalists, rappers, bands and DJs.

“Music is diverse and broad, there’s no limitation to it. The Music Creatives is aimed at developing creatives regardless of their background and experience.

“The highlight of my career as a DJ has been the development and mentoring in the industry. With 13 years of experience, empowering and sharing my knowledge has always been my passion. Seeing my initiative grow within the fraternity is a great accomplishment to me,” explained Zoe.

She added that the provincial government’s support is impressive, including working with the National Youth Development Agency, which has been a great experience for her.

When asked what other career paths she would have taken, she replied: “I wouldn’t be anything else but an artist only, believe me. The only other talent I have is cooking.

“Believe me I am where I had to be. Perfect timing.”