What would end of lock down mean?

WITH everyone looking towards April 30 for South African (SA) lock down restrictions to be relaxed, senior ministers in parliament had made it clear that it would not simply be a case of get up and go.

Despite various trading regulations being relaxed, President Cyril Ramaphosa in his weekly newsletter, said that “the country would rather err on the side of being cautious.” He is advised by the top medical and scientific community in the country and made it clear that the health of SA citizens is of paramount importance.

While many other European countries had seen shocking infection and fatality numbers, SA had been able to keep the COVID-19 pandemic under relative control. As of April 20, South Africa had reportedly 3300 positive infections with more than 1 000 having recovered. The death toll is at 58. People tested for the virus now show 121 510 through mass screening taking place across various provinces in the country.

Certain industries had made good use of the global lock down with online trading platforms (e-commerce) and other online communication products reaching new heights as the world try to stay in contact with social distancing becoming the norm. This trend is not only expected to continue, but to grow exponentially with analysts predicting its rise in the billions across all currencies.

But despite trickles of good news, the bottom line is that all industries had experienced massive financial fall outs and predictions are that some may never return to their former glory, while others could take years to recoup losses. With even Virgin billionaire, Richard Branson, contemplating selling his Caribbean island to keep his vast business enterprise afloat, the man on the street is worrying about keeping afloat, keeping a job and a roof over the head. Pres Ramaphosa is considering a trillion Rand bailout as Cosatu is putting on the pressure to ensure the continued survival of its members.

Oil refineries and mines (with stringent safety measures in place) had been operating, but the global clothing industry is in tatters. SA ports would be cleared in time for the lock down expiration with goods untouched by human hands finding their way to countrywide addresses.

The manufacturing sector, a thorn in SA’s low production side even before the national lock down, is still taking the brunt of the pandemic fallout. Other industries which are said would take a long time to recover is the tourism, alcohol and tobacco industries.

For those who had resorted to cannabis, not only in SA, but across the USA, had seen rules relaxed to keep the weed available. Bootleggers would continue to notch up the green backs as illegal trading had not only seen local and countrywide ingenious ways of trading, but is alive and well across the globe.

New amendments would be considered in a weeks’ time.