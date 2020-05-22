Versatile Phumla takes aim at various genres

VERSATILITY in one’s craft affirms how they can easily adjust to any situation presented to them.

And this became evident during an exclusive interview with, Phumla Nkomo, following her current offering titled Shona Malanga, which was recently released.

Nkomo, who goes by the stage name, Phumla Music, explained that: “Honestly I find myself doing different kinds of genres because to me music is a feeling, and with this current offering it’s more of an Afro-house jam despite starting from soul music. I can do any genre, honestly, given the chance.”

On the current single, which she refers as her “cure offering” Phumla worked with local producers, Alphy and Jacool.

“It’s a song that comforts me when I miss the love of my life when away. When I say Shona malanga I mean shorten the days so I can be equipped enough to go be with my love.

“It is a song that will cure most people who are in long-distance relationships, who wish to be closer to their heartbeats especially now during lockdown,” she said.

The 25-year-old Barberton-born singer and songwriter said her late father first discovered her talent when she was just five years old. He assisted her to juggle school and being in a church choir as well as cultural music group which helped hone her vocal skills.

“I have been collectively releasing singles since 2017 and this pandemic halted the release of my latest album. As a result, we have scheduled to release it early next year. However, I am working on a joint EP with Nelspruit-based DJ, Trevor K, that will be released later this year. I am so excited,” Phumla Music said.

She added: “As an artist, I always say that I am nothing without my fans which are people that love and support Phumla Music. I appreciate all their efforts and may the relationship grow as big and strong as I continue to grow in my journey.”

To download Phumla Music’s song log on: http://bit.ly/ShonaMalanga and you can also view video on youtu.be/aYkFKkgjKpc