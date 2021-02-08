Vaccine rollout in SA halted

South Africa’s government ha decided to stop the planned rollout of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine after clinical trials found it is not as effective as hoped against the new variant reported in the country. Government made the decision after British drug maker, AstraZeneca, released a statement on Saturday saying the vaccine developed with the University of Oxford appears to offer only a limited protection against the milder form of the disease caused by the South African variant.

Of the two thousand volunteers who were administered the vaccine during the trial, 19 contracted the coronavirus. Twenty others were also sickened but these received only a placebo. The findings of the study show that existing vaccines may be less effective against the mutating virus and that these may have to be updated to fight Covid-19 variants.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said onSunday that South Africa would temporarily halt the rollout of the vaccine until more tests had been completed. One million doses arrived in the country on Monday February 1 with the first phase seeing health workers in line for the vaccine. Two other vaccine developments, including the Johnson & Johnson and Novavax type, were also found to be less effective in dealing with South Africa’s more infectious particularly in local tests, however trials in the United States and the United Kingdom were more effective. Wits University still hopeful