Update on the COVID-19 situation

Malalane: While the powers that be battle to confirm or deny any possible infections in Nkomazi, Dr Breytenbach, GP in the town and his staff had been placed under home isolation for 2 weeks. The surgery will re-open on March 30. Senior journalist from NewsHorn, Tumelo waga Dibakwane. had at the beginning of last week unearthed one more possible infection in the area and specifically Marloth Park. (Over and above the alleged infection of the resident from Malalane.) THIS COULD NOT BE VERIFIED, but the question now being asked is why would a medical practitioner voluntarily close his practice and send his staff home if he did not see a possible infected patient?

Let us for safety sake call it rumours, herewith the latest:

A resident from Malalane and one from Marloth Park could be possible infections

A DEFINITE : Schools (nursery school, primary and high schools) in Mbombela had notified parents that from Wednesday this week (March 18), schools would be closed until after the Easter Holiday.

: Schools (nursery school, primary and high schools) in Mbombela had notified parents that from Wednesday this week (March 18), schools would be closed until after the Easter Holiday. A member of the Centre for Disease Control (CDC), who cannot be named for fear of stigmatisation, is being treated for the virus in a hospital

A DEFINITE: Swaziland has also acknowledged its first case of COVID-19, awaiting results on 12 more – The annual Bush Fire Festival had been cancelled.

Swaziland has also acknowledged its first case of COVID-19, awaiting results on 12 more – The annual Bush Fire Festival had been cancelled. A DEFINITE: Mozambique is putting stringent measures in place, especially for travelers back from countries where the COVID-19 is notching up a large number of infections

Mozambique is putting stringent measures in place, especially for travelers back from countries where the COVID-19 is notching up a large number of infections A DEFINITE: Namibia had now also reported its first infection

THE MOST DANGEROUS COUNTRIES TO TRAVEL TO: Italy, South Korea, UK, USA, China, Iran

President Cyril Ramaphosa would address the nation regarding the issue. NewsHorn would speak to major role players in the province and keep updating information. National media reports that there are now 151 positive cases in the country.