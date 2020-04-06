Update – COVID-19 in Mpumalanga

Mpumalanga had to date recorded a total number of 18 infections with no recorded deaths. These include 10 females and eight males. This shows an increase in the number of positive cases of coronavirus in the province. The 18 positive cases are located in all the three districts with Ehlanzeni (Witbank) recording nine, Gert Sibande and Nkangala Municipalities five and four respectively.

A total of 208 tests for COVID-19 had been conducted of which 176 had tested negative. In this instance, Ehlanzeni recorded 103, Nkangala 43 and Gert Sibande 30.

Meanwhile, the police in Mpumalanga had detained eight undocumented persons on Saturday on the N12 road around Ogies for contravening the Immigration Regulations. The suspects are believed to be Bangladeshi nationals and would appear in absentia in court this morning. The Police and Health Department worked hand in hand on this issue as not to contravene any regulations.

The MEC for Health in Mpumalanga, Sasekani Manzini said all the eight men were screened for COVID-19. “Of the eight, one is showing signs of COVID-19 infection. All the men would be quarantined for the duration of the incubation period, “she explained.

Manzini had once again called on the public to stay at home, avoid unnecessary movement to the shops and contact with others during lockdown “The intention of the lockdown is not to frustrate the public but to prevent more spread in an effort to flatten the curve”.

She also urged the people to seek medical treatment if they experience symptoms of COVID-19, which include coughing, high temperature of 38 degrees and above, fever, sore throat and diarrhoea. “People who might have been in contact with people who tested positive are urged to come forward for testing and assessment”, she appealed.