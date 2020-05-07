University offers emotional support to students during lockdown

MBOMBELA- The University of Mpumalanga (UMP) has urged its students to remain in contact with the institution’s Clinical Psychologist Xolile Sibuyi, who will assist them to cope with the stress and anxiety associated with the Coronavirus pandemic in relation to the country’s lockdown.

Sibuyi said it was imperative to stay in touch with the students to make sure that they were always strong mental so that they will be able to continue with their studies and also cope well in this trying time.

According to Sibuyi there are many ways students could be affected by the stress associated with the Covid- 19 pandemic.

“Due to the amount of stress students are more likely to be affected emotionally, mentally and physically. Some of the signs that students may experience if they are stressed includes being easily distracted and trouble with concentration,” said Sibuyi said.

“Emotionally they may have trouble to relax, feeling discouraged and feeling anxious. They may experience decrease of energy, feeling restless, change in appetite and difficulty sleeping. It can be challenging for students to work on their school work,” said Sibuyi.

She highlighted that it was important for students to accept conditions that cannot be changed and focus on what they have control over.

The psychologist had advised the students to talk to friends and family members about their anxieties and allow them to provide emotional support.

Be that as it may she suggested that if they feel it is uncontrollable they should seek professional help at their nearest hospitals where they will be able to talk to a psychologist and get medical attention.

“Students should remember that they are not alone in this trying time, university staff members are there to support them, academics and support staff member are also available. When returning to the university, students should also consider forming working groups amongst themselves to assist each other catch to up,” added Sibuyi.

“People with pre-existing mental health problems are more vulnerable to experience more stress related to the pandemic.

Students who are in need of help cam send email to xolile.sibuyi@ump.ac.za.