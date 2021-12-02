UNIVERSITY OF MPUMALANGA (UMP) INSTALLS NEW CHANCELLOR

The University of Mpumalanga (UMP) installed the President of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) Justice Mandisa Maya as its new Chancellor and becomes the university’s second Chancellor, succeeding President Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa, who served as the first Chancellor since 2016. .

Judge Maya was officially installed during a high-level event, held at the university’s main campus in Mbombela. Several dignitaries including Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni- Tsipane, King Makhosonke II of AmaNdebele, UMP Vice-Chancellor Professor Thoko Mayekiso and the Chairperson of Council of the University of Mpumalanga Professor David Mabunda attended the event.

In her acceptance speech, Justice Maya said, “I am honoured and grateful to have the privilege of serving as the second Chancellor and might I say the first woman Chancellor of this pioneering centre of knowledge and education, the University of Mpumalanga.

I look forward to the journey I will take with the UMP community over the next few years in service of our shared goals to create opportunities for our young people and the surrounding communities through the powerful tool of education.”

Judge Maya also paid homage to UMP Vice-Chancellor Professor Thoko Mayekiso, the Council, Senate, the institution Forum, and also thanked Judge President Legodi of the Mpumalanga High Court, who persuaded her to accept the nomination.

“I wish to acknowledge and thank the giant that I’m succeeding, His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa. As huge as the shoes he left for me to fill are, his legacy shines a bright light on our path and the knowledge that our university has his support makes the task at hand a little less daunting and even exciting,” she explained.

Justice Maya said she is privileged to work with talented and hardworking professionals, who have managed to make the institution a success of what it is today.

Justice Maya is among the people that have played a key role in the development of South Africa’s democratic government. She is the first woman in South Africa to hold the position of presidency of the SCA. She is currently shortlisted for the position of South Africa’s Chief Justice.