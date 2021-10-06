University of Mpumalanga introduces Bachelor of Arts Honours in SiSwati

The University of Mpumalanga will from 2022 introduce a postgraduate programme Bachelor of Arts Honours in SiSwati. The Faculty of Economics, Development and Business Science under the School of Social Sciences will offer the course.

Head of the School of Social Sciences, Professor Calvin Gwandure, said the Honours Degree in SiSwati would open work opportunities in all areas of teaching and learning, community engagement and research. “By offering this programme, the university will effectively fulfil its vision of creating opportunities and providing for sustainable development,” he said.

The school admission committee will assess the eligibility of all applicants. The applicants who exceed the minimum entrance requirements will be given an immediate offer. The minimum admission requirements is a Bachelor of Arts or other first degree at exit level 7, with SiSwati as a major subject and a 60% or above average for SiSwati modules in the final year.

“Students who fail to meet the minimum requirement of 60% will be considered upon motivation to the Faculty Board and the Higher Degrees Committee of the university, and subsequent approval by all approved university structures,” said Gwandure.

The Bachelor of Arts Honours in SiSwati provides a significant route for progression into further postgraduate studies (Master’s and Doctoral) at the University of Mpumalanga or other institutions of higher learning.