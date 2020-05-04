Umqombothi replaces beer brands in rural areas

THE new normal had even invaded alcohol consumption with

homemade African beer fast replacing modern beverages.

Known as Umqombothi, those who needed something stronger than coffee or colddrink are now brewing this old trusted favourite as the national lockdown continues.

With alcohol still on the list of banned products, sellers of Umqobothi in rural areas are said to be making a huge profit while grateful consumers even bring along their own empty 2 litre bottles to fill the void.

One of the customers at Kamajika village, Silvester Ubisi, told NewsHorn that since the selling of beer had been banned, he switched to this African beer.

“I have decided to drink Umqombothi because it is freely available in my village and the lower price is also better, even after the price was increased when sellers realised that young people are also now buying it. Some of us can’t go for days without alcohol because our bodies are used to it,” Ubisi said.

Umqombothi sellers told NewsHorn that the demand for the homemade beer had grown and forced them to increase their price.

“We usually sell our homemade beer to the older generation, but the lockdown had now forced the young people to buy this beer from us. We are aware that it is illegal but what can we do? This is the only business we know for survival and with this high demand it is our chance to also make money before the lockdown come to an end,” they said.

NewsHorn also learned that the selling of the unauthorised spirit alcohol called Spion had spiked. It is not legal in South Africa because of its 100 % alcohol content that had already killed some consumers.

Meanwhile, others are cooking (the way it is prepared, not brewed) the beer at their own homes. Umqobothi is ready for consumption in just two to three days.

While shops are not allowed to sell the products to make the beer, the trade continues as did that of cigarettes.

SAPS provincial spokesperson, Brig Leonard Hlathi, said those who are breaking the national lockdown regulations would face prosecution if caught, because selling anything that is not an essential product remains illegal.

“We are pleading with members of the public to adhere to the rules and regulations of the national lockdown. As for those selling the African beer, it would not be tolerated if they are found out.

“We are asking the public to report such incidences to their nearest police stations,” Hlathi said.