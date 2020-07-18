Umqombothi brewers welcome another business opportunity

WITH the presidential announcement that alcohol would be banned for the second time, liquor traders in rural areas would once again profit behind closed doors. Prices would be increased and home brews and dangerous forms of medicine-laced alcohol would be used among those desperate for their daily fix.

A tavern owner who wanted to remain anonymous told NewsHorn that he had stocked up before the ban. He however expected alcohol to be banned again and this time would continue to trade where the police could not find him and at the same time increase his prices. “During the first national lockdown I made a huge loss due to the fact that I was not operating and owed people money. I will take advantage of the latest situation and make sure that I recover all the money because I will be selling the booze at higher prices,” he said. From now on his customers should expect to pay at least R50 for a bottle of beer. Spirit prices would start at R400 per bottle. He also said that people would pay these exorbitant amounts.

Another shebeen owner said she used all her money to buy stock for the coming week and was shocked when the president announced that alcohol would be banned again. “I don’t know what I am going to do with the alcohol in my fridge now because I was hoping that I will sell it this week. I guess I must take advantage of the situation and sell it secretly just to recover the money that I used. I know it’s illegal but I have bills to pay so there is no need to keep the alcohol in the fridge while my customers need it,” she told NewsHorn.

Umqombothi brewers were also smiling as the ban meant they would be back in business. When the sale of alcohol was unbanned their businesses suffered, but they said they knew that they would trade again. Vivian Mashile from Cottondale said after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Sunday evening that alcohol would be banned again, she did not waste any time, but immediately prepared her pots to start brewing. “I am back in business again as I know that my customers are coming back to buy because after we moved to level 3 my business collapsed, so I can say am happy that now that I can do business again.”

Meanwhile Mpumalanga’s police spokesperson, Leonard Hlathi, said those who would be breaking the law would not be tolerated. “As police, we strongly condemn the selling of alcohol after the President had announced that it’s not allowed. I must appeal to those who own alcohol shops to kindly adhere to the rules and regulations to avoid prosecutions,” he said.