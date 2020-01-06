UMP warns prospective students of bogus scams.

“The University of Mpumalanga Management would like to warn potential

students of a scam doing the rounds about payment for admission,” a statement from the university reads.

According to the statement; there’s apparently a man who claims to be working for the university’s service centre eho is

fraudulently demanding money (R2 500) to unsuspecting students.

It further reads that the unknown man lures

students and demands that they deposit money into PEP Money Market or

E-Wallet for them to be admitted into the university.

“The University of Mpumalanga does not demand cash for applications.

Potential students are advised of the requirements through official channels.

“Also, students are not admitted without approval from the Registrar’s office. Applicants should apply online and wait for an SMS and a letter confirming

admission.”

The University further confirmed that a case has been opened and police are on the lookout for the man running

the bogus scam.