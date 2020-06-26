UMP TO REOPEN 29 JUNE 2020 UNDER LEVEL 3 OF THE NATIONAL LOCKDOWN

The University of Mpumalanga will reopen on 29 June 2020 under Level 3 of the national lockdown as communicated by the Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Blade Nzimande.

The university has identified 338 students from the schools of Agricultural Sciences, Computing and Mathematical Sciences, and Hospitality Management. The students who are returning are in their final year of study, and postgraduates who require access to laboratories, technical equipment, and clinical training to undertake their studies.

The Dean of Students, Dr Paul Maminza said the university will use this number of students to implement its readiness plan and protocols as a pilot to ensure that when the time comes for the next group of students to return, the university will be ready to receive and serve those students as well.

“The university has established a comprehensive action plan for a safe and secure reopening. This number of students is manageable and reasonable under the circumstances. Lessons learnt from this group will be invaluable, and will help us to improve if and where necessary,” he said.

The return of staff will be based on the return of students. The rest of the students will continue to engage with their studies via online teaching and learning platforms.