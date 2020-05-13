UMP students donate food parcels to the poor

THREE University of Mpumalanga (UMP) students are using their own money to buy food parcels to donate to fellow students who had been affected by the lockdown.

Through their non-profit organisation, Giving Hand, students Thuso Tshiloane, Endlani Khoza and Mcolisi Ngcaphamla withdrew their savings to buy groceries to donate to struggling students and their families. “We are targeting students who are not funded and those who are not from South Africa but could not go home because of financial reasons.

“Shortly after lockdown began, we started identifying students who were struggling with basic needs. My two colleagues and I decided that we’d pool our funds to buy groceries that we’d then donate to those most in need. We’ve also received support from the university management, students and staff,” Tshiloane said.

He said during this period, Giving Hand had assisted more than 20 students and families with food parcels so far. The sad reality was that the organisation wuldl not be able to sustain the food parcel project as they do not have any more funds available.

“There are so many more students struggling out there, in other provinces as well. We’d like to reach out to areas outside Nelspruit, but sadly can’t due to limited resources that are now just about exhausted. We are hoping to find sponsors who would be willing to assist us with food and e-vouchers, so that we may continue handing out food parcels to those most in need.”

Tshiloane launched Giving Hand in 2019, after which students Khoza and Ngcaphamla joined him. Since inception, the organisation had been assisting non-funded students who are in serious need of basic necessities.

“We would like to thank the students for assisting us during this trying time,” Celiwe Khumalo, who received food, said.