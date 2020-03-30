UIF to provide additional financial benefits for employees

The Kruger Lowveld Chamber of Commerce & Tourism (KLCBT) sent out a statement this morning (Monday March 30)



Tourism businesses that do not qualify for the R200 million (€10.41m) Tourism SMME Relief Fund announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this week, may apply to the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) for subsidies to fund their employees’ wages.

When providing details of the Fund, Minister of Tourism, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, acknowledged that this would only provide relief to a small part of the tourism sector, but pointed to the fact that larger businesses could find relief in some of the additional relief measures that will be funded from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).”

ALSO, if any establishment is not sure if they should accommodate visitors from overseas, the German, British and Netherland embassies have the latest updates on their websites.