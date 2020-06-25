Uhuru: a serenade to sensational music

THE current offering from music sensation Uhuru is bound to serenade music lovers into a warm trance this winter.

Speaking to NewsHorn, the Nkomazi-born Mlingani Mthethwa said his latest single, titled Vuma, is featured in his EP called “Future Baby Trilogy”.

He added that: “The EP is all about the circle of love, which features former idols contestant, Botlhale Phora, Prince Pressure Khoza and Larry SA just to name a few people I worked with on the project.

Mthethwa, who was also in season 13 of Idols as an Afro-pop and soul music contestant, has a result earned the name African Soulchild among his peers in the industry.

He said the song was inspired by his cousin’s love life who recently introduced his long-time girlfriend to the family.

“When the song was written I had just found out that he just introduced his girlfriend to the family.”

Mthethwa is no stranger to the limelight as he has shared the stage with the likes of Indlovukazi, Karabo Mogane, Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, Zahara and Afrotraction to name but a few.

The White River-based singer was handpicked to work with legendary House DJ Ganyani on his new album “Ganyani House Grooves 10”, which is yet to be released.

His debut single “Future Baby” has made quite the rounds on social media and international shores by debuting in Swaziland and Tanzania.

Mlingani is due to release his long-awaited EP “The Future Baby Trilogy EP”, produced by 97Beats and named after his debut single.

To download the song, log on to

https//www118zippyshare.com/v/NkjikkWB/file.html