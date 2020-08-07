Two suspects arrested for Pretoria east steroid crackdown

The two suspects Monica Mutoda (35) and Lucinda Jordaan (38) briefly appeared in the Hatfield Magistrate Court on Thursday for contravening the Medicine and Related Substances Act 101 of 1965.

The pair were granted R5000 bail each and their case was postponed to 22 October 2020.

Meanwhile, a further two suspects aged 45 and 31 respectively were also detained on Thursday afternoon.

The two handed themselves over to the investigating officer through their attorney.

The two accused are expected to appear at the Hatfield Magistrate Court on Friday.

The arrest of the four suspects follows an intelligence driven drug investigation conducted on three premises in Pretoria East on Wednesday and a game farm in Bela Bela on Thursday.

During the execution of the search and seizure operation, steroids, enhancers, labels and other packaging materials worth an estimated R3 million were seized. Investigations are still continuing.