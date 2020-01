Legendary horse trainer, Richard Mapoyna had passed away at the start of this week. He was 99 years old with a career which saw him fight apartheid injustice in the jockey-horse racing circuit to become an icon for all time. Eventually 60 of his horses won 100 national races.

Over the past weekend, former Billiton SA and Chamber of Mines chairman, Dr Xolani Mkhwanansi (65) died peacefully at his home. At the time of his death, he was EOH chairman.

