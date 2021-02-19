Two Mpumalanga health facilities receive vaccines

BOTH Rob Ferreira and Witbank hospitals are set to receive the first batch of the much anticipated Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.

These two hospitals were identified by the Medical Research Council (MRC) after the number of healthcare workers who were affected.

Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane said 2 000 doses had been delivered to the Rob Ferreira Hospital in Mbombela. Another 1640 doses would be delivered to the Witbank Hospital.

“Rob Ferreira Hospital is far from Middelburg and it will not be feasible to transport them daily, so it will be stored in the hospital pharmacy. Mzanzi will be transporting the required number of vaccines to Witbank Hospital on a daily basis,” the premier said.

“The J&J vaccines have a 57% protection against moderate to severe Covid-19 infections, 85% protection against severe infections and 100% protection against death,” she explained.