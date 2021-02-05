TWO MEN REMANDED IN CUSTODY FOR POSSESSION OF DRUGS WORTH MILLIONS

Two suspects were remanded in custody during their appearance before the Komatipoort Magistrate’s Court on Thursday 04 February 2021, following their arrest yesterday on allegations of transporting drugs valued at R3.4 million.

According Mpumalanga police Spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi Raymond Mashele, aged 25 and 44 year old Tai Isaac Mlambo were arrested at the Lebombo Port of Entry in Komatipoort by members of the SAPS Border Policing and Custom Officials whilst conducting routine stop and searches at the gate.

The members stopped a Toyota Dyna truck with the said occupants and upon searching it, they found drugs stashed inside bags of potatoes. The suspects are said to have been coming from Mozambique and it is also believed that they were heading to Gauteng Province with the contraband before they were intercepted by the astute members. The truck was also confiscated as it was reportedly used in the commission of crime.

The two men’s case has been postponed until 09 February 2021 where they are expected to apply for bail.

The HAWKS has taken over the investigation as per their mandate.