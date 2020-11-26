TWO MEGA PROECTS SET TO BENEFIT NKOMAZI RESIDENTS

Determined on its strategic objectives to promote the availability of residential and employment opportunities in close proximity to each other, the Mpumalanga Department of Human Settlements, Ms Norah Mahlangu recently launched two mega projects estimated at a combined R172 million aimed at completely transforming Nkomazi Local Municipality’s development outlook. MEC Mahlangu launched an integrated human settlements project, otherwise known as Breaking New Ground (BNG) as well as a Community Residential Units (CRU) or residential flats at Komaritpoort Extension 18 and Malalane Extension 21, respectively.

The integrated project will consist of 505 social housing units, 262 government subsidised units, 393 Finance Linked Individual Subsidy Programme (FLISP), 150 bonded houses, public and commercial spaces. During the launch, MEC Mahlangu announced that this development will yield over 1900 housing opportunities and serve as a catalyst for municipality economic development. “The implementation of the project will be in phases commencing with installing engineering services, water, sewerages, storm drainage, internal roads and electricity”, said Mahlangu. She also reiterated that the department has a mandate to maximize the upgrading of informal settlements by reaching out to as many uninhabitable communities as possible which is in line with the Department’s broadened mandate of delivering sustainable integrated human settlements.

The CRU project will see the construction of 200 units, of which 120 of them will have two bedrooms, 80 to have one bedrooms, community center and parking space. In his remarks during the projects launch, Local Executive Mayor, Cllr Johan Mkhatswa emphasized that the projects will surely improve and benefit the lives of this municipality in a sense that it talks to our vision of integrating society and fostering social cohesion. “We like to thank the department for always remembering the community of Nkomazi whenever they are doing their financial budget and his will not only offer quality housing but will also create job opportunities for the people of Nkomazi” said Mkhatswa.

The Department is also planning the following integrated projects as announced by during the 2020/21 Vote, Umjindi Extension 17, Thaba Chweu – Sabie, and Mashishing Extension 6 and 8, and the Special Economic Zone, Mashishing Extension 6 and 8). Mbombela it will be Nkosi City and Smart City in Matsafeni, Dingwell, Langverwardht Kempville, Townlands, Piet Retief, KwaZamokuhle – Steve Tswete, Naauwpoort, Rondebodch, Townlands, Phola at eMalahleni. Other successful BNG projects include the famous Klarinet at eMalahleni, Rockville at Middelburg, and Tekwane South in the City of Mbombela.