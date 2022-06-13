Two fidelity employees arrested for robbery

Two Fidelity employees males aged 30 and 40 will appear before the Bethal Magistrate’ s Court on Monday 13 June 2022 facing a charge of business robbery.

The provincial police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala, said an employee at Majuba King Petroleum was on duty Saturday 11 June, at around 18:58 when two males entered his office and one pointed him with a pistol and forced him to open the safe. They then took and undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene.

“The police in Bethal were summoned to the scene and through preliminary investigation they managed to identify the suspects. It was further discovered that the suspects committed the offence using their official fire-arms.The two suspects employed by Fidelity Security were immediately arrested hence their appearance in court,” he said

The provincial Commissioner police Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela, has vowed that no one will be given a special treatment when coming to the commission of crime. She further appreciated the commitment and dedication by members and encouraged them to help the citizens of Mpumalanga by creating a crime free province.