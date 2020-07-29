Two alleged Mozambican rhino poaching suspects to stand trial

Two Mozambican nationals who are being accused of possessing rhino horns and shark fins will finally get to stand trial after the Middelburg Regional Court set 28 October 2020 as their hearing date.

HAWKS spokesperson in Mpumalanga captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the father and son, Alberto Ernesto Nharreluga (47) and Alberto Erneto Nharreluga (Jnr) (27) were arrested in April 2019 after being found in possession of two rhino horns and shark fins.

“The rhino horns and shark fins were found by members of Flying squad on the N4 next to Belfast hidden inside their vehicle while the two were travelling from Mozambique to Gauteng. During the arrest, the suspects tried to entice the police officials with a kickback but failed” said Sekgotodi.

she added that the Serious Corruption Investigation members were alerted and they processed the crime scene and charged the suspects with possession of endangered species and an additional corruption charge.

“Last week Thursday, the Nharrelugas attempted to apply for bail but their effort was unsuccessful. Their trial on both alleged crimes, possession of endangered species and corruption, will kick off on 28 October this year in the Middelburg Regional Court while they are remanded in custody” concluded Sekgotodi.