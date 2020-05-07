Traffic officers in court for corruption

MIDDELBURG – SIX traffic officers accused of soliciting an undisclosed amount of cash from a motorist instead of issuing a fine are expected to reappear in the Middleburg Magistrate’s Court on July 8.

The law enforcement officers aged between 28 and 43 are facing charges of corruption and defeating the ends of Justice.

The officers who were arrested last month are currently out on a warning.

It is alleged that the officers stopped a man who was transporting school children in his bakkie and asked for a bribe to avert penalties.

The driver did not not have the money and an agreement was reached that he would receive his driver’s licence as soon as he paid the needed cash.

Thereafter the driver handed over the money to the suspects and instantly reported the deal to the police and the suspects were arrested.

The arrest of the suspects was applauded by the Mpumalanga SAPS Commissioner Lt-Gen Mondli Zuma.

“As law enforcers in the province, we made a decision that we need to tackle corruption head-on without favour and fear.

“We cannot allow rotten elements to exists within our ranks,” Zuma said. Story by Justice Nyaka