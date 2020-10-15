Traditional leaders condemn funeral shootings.

THE President of the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (CONTRALESA), Kgoshi Lamek Mokoena, had strongly condemned the firing of gun at funerals and called all leaders to join hands in discouraging such acts.

Mokoena told Newshorn that he was shock by the fact that police have to arrest people for firing guns at funerals, especially those taking place on land belonging to traditional leaders.

“A funeral needs to be respected at all times since our elders and young people do attend these and once people start playing with guns it puts everyone in danger, because we don’t even know where the stray bullets will go. Therefore I strongly condemn such barbaric acts and those who will be found using guns must be prosecuted,” Mokoena said.

He said those who are part of his tribal families who would act in such a way, would be fined. He also said that during funerals it should be announced that such behaviour would not be tolerated and those who disobeyed would be fined.

“We have to work with the police by making sure that we also impose a fine so that our people will know that we are against it and they will make sure to stop it. I am also pleading with all leaders to condemn such acts when they are given a platform to speak so that the message can be spread,” Mokoena continued.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, had strongly warned the public to desist from this new tendency of discharging firearms at funerals.

“We cannot tolerate this irresponsible behaviour which has become a norm recently where people randomly fire shots at funerals. We are sending a stern warning to those who will in the near future take a cue and emulate the despicable activities done by these arrested men,” Zuma said.