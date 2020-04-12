Traditional Leaders are not allowed to issue special permit for trading

Bushbuckridge Local Municipality condemns the issuing of informal trading permits by traditional authorities, as this is legally the prerogative of the municipality through the Business Licensing Section.

It has come to the attention of the municipality that some Traditional Authorities are issuing Informal Trading Permits to informal traders during the lockdown period, this comes after the State President announced that some of the regulations will be relaxed including allowing permitted informal traders to continue running their daily business.

The municipality would like to inform members of the public, business owners, informal traders including Spaza shops, street vendors, hawkers of foodstuffs including perishables (Non- Cooked) not to be misled into applying for trading permits from Traditional Authorities.

Bushbuckridge Local Municipality is the legal custodian permitted to issue an Informal Trading License, anyone found to have a permit issued by any Traditional Authority will be arrested since the piece of paper is null and void and will be regarded as trading illegally thus committing a crime.

All informal traders are urged to apply for a special permit during this lockdown/ state of the emergency period at Information Centre, Bushbuckridge R40 Road Opposite Twin City Shopping Centre next to Super Quick Tyre Experts or contact the Business Licensing Officer Mr A. Sekulane on 081 044 2050 during office hours.

Traders with licenses or permits are advised to bring along existing permits or licenses when making the application for a special permit.