TRAC donates food to families affected by lockdown   

MBOMBELA- As the national lockdown continues to affect poor families, Trans African Concessions (TRAC) has recently donated R50 000 worth of food parcels to communities within the City of Mbombela.

The parcels consisted of non-perishable foods and each included mealie meal, samp, sugar, cooking oil, soup, tinned fish, baked beans and tea.

“The parcels were loaded, packed and distributed under strict COVID-19 protocols to the beneficiaries. While our heart remains heavy that our most vulnerable community members are suffering from the effects of COVID-19, we are grateful that we have been able to make a difference where it matters most,” said TRAC spokesperson Solange Soares.

“Financial constraints and unemployment are rife, resulting in many households not even having basic food supplies. The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the extended national lockdown had a detrimental effect on vulnerable communities along the N4 Toll Route,” said Soares.

She said TRAC always reached out to help its community members in need.