Tourism to feel the pinch as first Covid-19 case confirmed

MBOMBELA – Mpumalanga tourism companies are losing money as many international tourists have canceled their trips after the first Coronavirus case was confirmed in the province, Linda Grimbeek, Chief Operating Officer for the Mpumalanga Kruger Lowveld Chamber of Business and Tourism (KCLBT) told NewsHorn.

According to Grimbeek most of the trips were canceled because some countries imposed movements’ restrictions due to the seriousness of the virus.

“People are canceling their trips which will badly affect the tourism industry in the province. This is very bad because most of the businesses were already struggling due to the Eskom’s load shedding, so this will make things to be worse,” added Grimbeek.

“We are facing a serious situation as this happens by the time the country is preparing to host the world travel market which scheduled to take place in Cape Town next month, while the Africa Travel Indaba is to take place in Durban in May. In an event like that, we are expecting international attendees, then who is going to attend because most of the people are scared to get into the plane, while other countries had issued strict orders as far as traveling is a concern,” she said.

Grimbreek indicated that tourism companies were implementing precautionary measures to ensure that those visiting the province are safe. Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency spokesperson Kholofelo Nkambule echoed the same sentiments as Grimbreek that the pandemic will affect the tourism industry in the province.

“It is true that the owners of then tourism orientated businesses will feel the pinch because most of their clients are international tourists. However, I would like to encourage locals to go and visit our nature-based tourist attraction sites. They must not panic because we are taking the precaution measures very serious, “said Nkambule