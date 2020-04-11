Tourism Recovery Plan on the cards

SA Tourism is in the process of compiling a Tourism Recovery Plan (TRP) for the sector. A series of webinars to engage with the Tourism Industry on possible solutions and to find a way forward would l form part of this recovery plan.

The planned webinar sessions are as follows:

The first session had already taken place on April 9, with the second and third session to be hosted on April 14 and 16 respectively. These would take place from 12 on these days and last 90 minutes each.

Panels of four industry leaders across the entire spectrum of the sector would be on hand to discuss various aspects. The CEO of SA tourism, Sisa Ntshona, would moderate these.

Log into the website of SA Tourism to register and visibly engage with the panellists. More info would also always be available on the KLCBT website.

Applications open for Tourism funding



Capped at R50 000 per entity, this once-off grant assistance to Small Micro and medium-sized Enterprises (SMME’s), can now be applied for. It covers fixed costs, operational costs, supplies and other pressure cost items.

Guided by the Tourism Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Codes of Good Practices approved by the Minister of Trade and Industries in 2015 (in line with the BBBEE Act No.53 of 2003), the Tourism Relief Fund is administered in line with the objectives of Economic Transformation and the vision to ensure sustainable and inclusive tourism development.