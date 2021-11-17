Torha Beverage Company and ambassador, Miracle Khoza part ways

Torha Beverage Company announced the departure of their brand ambassador Miracle Khoza after a year-long of outstanding services.

The beauty queen, also known as Mira, has been one of the brand ambassadors for the beverage company from last year.

Mira was one of the dynamic and workaholic faces behind this fastest growing Mpumalanga’s beverage brand.

The founder and Chief Executive of Torha Beverages, Jubilation Magagule said they have accepted Mira’s resignation as she is geared for new other exciting opportunities.

Magagule said the reigning Miss Bushbuckridge queen had a distinguished working relation at Torha and they will miss her services.

“As Torha, we always support growth and personal development. We are inspired by Mira’s growth and the decision for her resignation was borne out of positivity, with no animosity involved,” said Magagule.

He added that it was great for them to work with Mira and wishes her the best in her future endeavours. “She has been part of us in this journey to inspire a black child. And Torha will always be her home,” he said.

The Acornhoek-based model thanked company for trusting her with their brand as an ambassador. “I am not leaving the family for I’ve grown with you yet. I believe that as a growing individual going out there to explore new opportunities is also part of learning and gaining more experience in life,” she said.

Meanwhile, Torha will host its two year celebration on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Cottage Eatery in Thulamahashe near Bushbuckridge. “Mira will be with us at the Prestige Weekend Brunch With Torha. So, let’s meet at the Torha Turns 2 event,” Magagule concluded.