Thugs steal undisclosed amount of cash at Bushbuckridge complex

Bushbuckridge SAPS is investigating a case of a business burglary. Bushbuckridge police station communication manager Marylene Mmonwa said the suspects entered the complex in Bushbuckridge and smashed the window at net 1 financial services and bombed the safe.

An undisclosed amount of money was taken during the burglary. Two boxes of money was found outside the complex one empty and one containing two ten rands notes.

“We are pleading with anyone who can assist the police with any information that can assist that can lead to the arrest of the perpetrators to come forward” she said