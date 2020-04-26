Three arrested for rhino poaching

TWO men and a woman were arrested after they were allegedly found in possession of six rhino horns in Pinaar outside Mbombela on Friday.

Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Captain Deneo Sekgotoi said “Police obtained a search and seizure warrant and descended on the suspects house. On arrival at the premises, an intensive search commenced and members located a number of hunting knives in one of the three vehicles that were parked inside the yard. They also uncovered a sizable amount of money inside the house and six rhino horns hidden inside the outside restroom,” said Sekgotodi.

She added that more three suspects, two males and one female, aged between 24 and 34 were later arrested.

The three vehicles, money and the horns were seized by the police. The suspects are expected to appear at the Kabokweni Magistrate Court on Tuesday for illegal possession of rhino horns in terms of the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act. Investigations are still continuing.