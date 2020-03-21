This too shall pass – top economists

OPINION PIECE – Alex Rose-Innes

What should one do in a time such as this? With the global market and even the ever ebullient gold industry prices falling as a result of the mighty Corona virus, the world’s money markets are feeling the pinch and for once, South Africans who had been getting poorer and poorer, do not feel the pain alone. We had become a true global player at last.

It is believed to be a BEAR market, which means a 20% peak to trough loss. In common human speak, it means a deep decline in equity values would take at least 24 month to recover with what is turning out to be, a global recession.

In 1929, when the stocks fell just as fast as the men jumping from buildings (almost 87%, the stock not the men), it took 25 years to recover. So far, stocks had dropped just over 27%.

How long can most investors sit this out is the question being asked. The answer as one economist put it – as long the COVID 19 pandemic last. Apart from preachers across the globe predicting when it would end, the world and the money markets as we knew it, had changed. Perhaps forever as people take stock of not only what is in their pockets, but also their lives. And no one without a magic ball knows what the future really holds.

As Paulo Coelho said in his literary masterpiece, Love in the time of Cholera, sometimes an event such as this is needed to show that no matter how important we consider ourselves to be, in the end, life is what it is and we in our basic human state cannot do a damn thing about it. That is unless, one believes in Someone greater than the Bear and the Bull, the Dollar, the Pound and the Euro. And of course the Rand.