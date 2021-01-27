Thickness Overload to boost self-confidence

GONE are the days when a woman’s beauty was defined by her physical appearance as most small, petite women had always been considered more beautiful by society.

Thickness Overload is a movement aiming to educate society regarding lack of self-esteem and self-love, as many women of all ages suffer as a result of societal standards.

The movement, the brain-child of Mbombela-based, Samukelisiwe Casaendra Malinga, told NewsHorn that the aim is to ensure women understand that it is okay to be “fat, thick, big, heavy-boned”.

“Since we come from different family backgrounds with different genes, some of us are big, fat, thick, etc. Our uniqueness should not be perceived as a negative, but rather as a superpower. The latter indicates that being fat doesn’t mean you are unhealthy. We do not condone obesity, but we would like to promote self-care, self-love, self-acceptance and self-awareness,” Malinga explained.

“Criticising and mocking people about their bodies, shape and size has to stop, it has to start at home, school, work place, to the society at large! It is about time that body shaming comes to an end, it stops today! In actual fact, it stops now. We are here to help women gain back their confidence and bring back their self-esteem.

She added: “We rejoice in our bodies for what it can achieve and not the way it looks like! Instead of changing the way you appear, change the way you feel about it, find acceptance and peace with who you are. If your basis for happiness stems from you achieving your ideal notion of physical self, then you will forever be in a state of chasing happiness rather than feeling it.”

“We are here as this movement to be part of possible therapy for all the big beautiful women (BBW). Our focus is about bringing about a positive mind-set and changing the way women perceive themselves. It will assist in decluttering your thoughts, overcoming complexes, addressing the root cause and dealing with the issues you are facing. We are also about style, fashion and teaching bigger women how to dress the best for their body type to look beautiful and feel comfortable.”

Malinga highlighted the fact that she experienced a lot of bullying at school because she was the biggest girl in class. As a result, on some days she felt like not attending school at all because of the remarks made by her peers about her. But, she said, in the process she developed a strong inner sense and life outlook.

“I now work as a the department of Health as a midwife and come across a lot of women who hate their bodies because of body changes due to being pregnant and what it looks like after giving birth.

“So my goal is to stand up for every woman and preach the language of “self-love”. To me body positivity simply means self-love. It is not only about being big or fat, many slim people also wish to look like someone else. My point is love yourself the way you are, no part of your body is a flaw,” she concluded.

