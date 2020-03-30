There is no wheelchair distribution backlog – DPSA

MBOMBELA – The organisation for Disabled People South Africa (DPSA) and the Mpumalanga Department of Health denied the allegation by the DA that a wheelchair distribution backlog exists in the province.

The DA claimed in a statement that a serious wheelchair distribution backlog existed and that many people need wheelchairs.

Talking to NewsHorn last week, the DPSA’s provincial spokesperson, Patrick Mahlakwane, said the organisation believed that the distribution of wheelchairs in the province was on par.

“As far as I know there is no wheelchair supply backlog in the province. We have field workers, who identify people who need wheelchairs then we notify the department. So far the health department has been doing a great job as far as the wheelchair distribution is concerned,” Mahlakwane said.

He said the only problem they were aware of was an incident in which people attempted to defraud the health department by collecting wheelchairs more than once, adding that DPSA officials were involved.

“What happened is that we saw the same people at two different events coming to collect wheelchairs. When confronted, they admitted guilt and were dealt with.”

He said most of those who battle to access these services from the department were foreign nationals who came into the country illegally.

“Those people are suffering because you find that they do not have identity documents or a residential address,” he said.

Mahlakwane conceded that there are distribution backlogs when it comes to other devices such as shoes and prosthetic legs.

Last month, the DA, assisted by the Middelburg Cycad Rotary Club, donated five wheelchairs to residents of Reitkuil, Mafube Ward 7 in Middelburg.

Meanwhile, the DA had called on business leaders to assist those who require wheelchairs.