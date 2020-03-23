The SUN has set – Goodbye Sol Kerzner

From humble beginnings in Bez Valley in Johannesburg to the owner of Sun City (and a husband of Anneline Kriel), with the passing of Sol Kerzner, the sun had truly set on yet another era.

Sun (Sin) City also became a target of the international movement against apartheid, but Sol made strong connections with the ANC. This former Lithuanian Jew boy rolled the dice and always came out on top. However, after the death of his son Butch Kerzner, in a holiday accident, Sol lost some of his luster.

He would be remembered by many as the ultimate entrepreneur, a rags-to-riches story which would make an equally enjoyable movie. He died on Saturday night at the age of 84.

He was married four times and always had the world’s most beautiful women on his arm. He is survived by his last wife, Hazel and children Andrea, Beverley, Brandon and Chantal.