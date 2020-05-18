The Goodwill challenge is growing in leaps and bounds

This comes after the initiative was joined by the sales manager of Crown National Nelspruit, Donovan Oosthyse, following his donation of 1476 soup packs which amounted to a whopping 783 kilograms I’m total, that were donated to disadvantaged members of the community.

Oosthyse and Pastor Jacques Goosen from Pneuma Ministries joined hands in assisting needy families during this tough times. Donavan Crown National would like to extend the Goodwill challenge to the people of Mbombela and encourage them to lend a helping hand were they can, and be part of this Goodwill Initiative by caring and helping our fellow men.

Visit Crown National which is open from Monday to Friday from 7:30 until 16:30 . Hunters in our community we have recently launched four new Safari legendary biltong flavour spices. If you are in need of food or would like your company to join in the Goodwill challenge contact NewsHorn on 013-612-0744