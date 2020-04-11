The effect of COVID-19 on the retail and residential sector

THE LAW calls the COVID-19 pandemic a force majeure, meaning its global impact is huge. From now on, people would refer to a pre- or post-COVID-19 time.

Analysts worldwide agree (and that is a force majeure on its own) that incomes would decline and unemployment would be felt around the globe.

The world had become much smaller with people making do with what they have and feeding their own. Globalisation is taking a back seat. Export and import would definitely be impacted and would especially harm the retail industry.

While the DA-led municipality of Stellenbosch had granted home owners three months leeway with regards to rates and property taxes, the question asked by many is how it would affect bond payments and individual residential lease agreements?

The South African retail landlord industry had announced an industry-wide assistance and relief packages for retail tenants hardest hit by the lockdown. A newly-formed alliance, the Property Industry Group (PIG), is offering rent relief of between 15% and 100%.

While large companies had already said they would not be able to pay their usual large amounts of rent, PIG had made it clear that such a step could kill shopping malls. Rent assistance would first of all be provided to the smaller retailer and those who had to close down during the 35-day lockdown. The relief measures would be rolled out nationally.

The request for financial assistance would only be considered if staff is not retrenched as a result of the lockdown.