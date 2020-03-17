The Crowning Miss Mpumalanga 2020 is postponed

According to the statement issued by Mzimari’s CEO, Gugu Nyarenda said in response to the call by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s declaration of the coronavirus as a National Disaster on Sunday 15 March 2020, Mzimari Productions, in a joint agreement with the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator (MER), they have unanimously decided to honor the president’s call to put the pageant on hold until further notice from the Office of the President.

“Crowning Miss Mpumalanga attracts a crowd of more than 3 000 guests during the past nine years of its successful run since 2011. This year, 2020, it is celebrating its 10th anniversary. It had been scheduled to take place at the Communio Auditorium on April 18”

“It’s a national disaster that not only affects South Africa, but the world as a whole. As Mzimari Productions, working hand in hand with the Provincial Government in developing a girl-child, we’ll ensure that we adhere to all prescripts in tackling coronavirus, head-on, side by side with the entire community,” says CEO, Gugu Nyarenda.

She further said the offices of Mzimari Productions have been closed for this period,

“We are protecting our staff who use public transport like taxis and buses to and from work daily. Because things are on hold, there’s nothing to be preparing for at the moment, its better they stay home, be safe and await the call from the president’s office” said Nyarenda