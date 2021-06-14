The Association of Independent Publishers mourns the death of its chairperson, Wandile Fana

The Association of Independent Publishers (AIP) and community media at large is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Mr Wandile Fana 45 years old.

Mr Fana, who was commonly known as Wara, was a Founder and editor of the Skawara newspaper for the past 10 years. At the time of his passing he was the chairman for the AIP board. Wara left us Friday afternoon. He battled with Covid-19.

He was a seasoned journalist and interacted closely with many of the current generation of local reporters. As editor of his paper, he provided guidance to dozens of publishers across the country, young and old. He was highly respected for his knowledge and work ethic.

Patrick Rudolph – former WC AIP Board Member – said “Wara’s death is terrible news which has left us deeply saddened. South Africa has lost a determined community media fighter and I have lost a fierce and compassionate friend”. I hope his legacy will serve as an inspiration. He is survived by his wife and two children.