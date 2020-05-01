Thabakgolo Mountain turned into tourist attraction site

TWO Bushbuckridge businessmen, Gakwi Mashego and Godfrey Mabota, had turned a local mountain into a tourist attraction site. The site is situated at 965 metres above sea level in the quiet village of Mphenyatjatji in Bushbuckridge (BBR).

In an exclusive interview with NewsHorn, Mashego said they decided to revamp the mountain and develop it into Thabakgolo Adventures Mountain Retreat, after realising no adventure tourism product existed in BBR.

“Nobody offered this kind of service as everybody thought of hospitality or curio shops. So after attending a couple of camps and outdoor activities with my business partner, we decided to do our own thing,” Mashego said. The business which started operating last December was expected to create 50 permanent and approximately 300 part-time opportunities.

When asked if they were BBR Nature Reserve competitors, Mashego said “No, we are not competing with the Reserve because we are not offering the same service. The Reserve can add value to our business because it offers antelopes and game drives while we offer quad biking, sightseeing and hiking. They can’t do quads on a Nature Reserve. Our product can only also add value to theirs,” Mashego said.

The businessman said they started and operated their site without any financial assistance from the government or any private institutions. “We are funding this from our own pockets after we had been trying to get financial support, but to no avail. The reason why we decided to continue with the project without financial injection is the fact that we believe that one day the business will grow and reach a point whereby it would even attract international tourists. Be that as it may, whoever wishes to offer us any support they are welcome to do,” he explained.