Tekwane South community gains a community park

THE Department of Environment, Forestry & Fisheries (DEFF), the Ehlanzeni District Municipality and the City of Mbombela officially opened and handed over a community park to Tekwane South.

According to the MMC of Community Services, Magareth Mlimi, the main objective of this community park was to provide recreational activities to the community. The upgrading of this park and the entrance to Tekwane South were part of the Mombela’s beautification programme.

“The park belongs to the people of this community especially our children and we need to make sure that we take care of it at all times. We are handing over this park as part of remembering those who lost their lives during this pandemic,” Mlimi said. She called on the community to ensure this park did not become a den for criminals and be a safe venue for women and children.

“The community must make sure that criminals don’t use the park to kidnap our children or abuse them. Our children need to be safe at all times that is why we brought a park to where they live. Therefore we must not allow the criminals to take that away from them,” she said while at the same time condemning femicide and pleading with the police to ensure perpetrators were brought to book.

“As a municipality we are worried about the escalating number of killings and raping of women by men. I am pleading with all men to safe guard our women and children at all time. It is very sad that women are killed like animals and children are raped and robbed off being children,” Mlimi concluded.

Sanele Sibiya (13) from Tekwane said he was happy that he had a safe place to play after school unlike before where they used to play on the street. “I am very grateful that we have a place to play now. I really appreciate what the municipality has done for us as kids. I will make sure that I play there with other kids and assist in making sure that the park is not damaged,” she said