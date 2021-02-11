Teenage multi-talented artist aims to bring hope and joy

A TWELVE year-old multi-talented artist aims to bring hope and joy through her personal achievements.

This comes as young model and singer, Mbali Sidell, is set to take part in New York in July at the 2021 International Model and Talent Association (IMTA) Convention. She was selected together with another 15-year-old. The pair would be showcasing their singing and modelling talents in the United States (SA).

Nelspruit-born Sidell, also known as MaJJ, told NewsHorn that her best traits are being kind, passionate, loving children and outgoing. She started talking at nine months and according to her parents, had not stopped since. They said that Mbali is always surrounded by people of all ages as if a light shines out of her.

“Singing has always been my first love. In January 2020 I took piano lessons. After deciding to join a modelling academy in 2019, I quickly fell in love with it and had never looked back.” This feisty girl won three major beauty contests eight months after starting her modelling career.

MaJJ is a firm believer in truth and honesty. “Always speak the truth to yourself and the people around you. I stand for equality, fairness and respect. It is vital to respect and treat others the way you would like to be treated. As a young girl I also stand for confidence, because confidence is all a girl with dreams needs to be noticed. My purpose in life is not just about me being happy, but also to bring joy and hope to other people by exuding love and compassion. I dream of helping other young girls from poor backgrounds to believe in themselves and take every opportunity coming their way,” she told NewsHorn.

Her dream is to follow in Naomi Campbell’s footsteps in the modelling world and take her singing career to the top. She wants to make sound business decisions. She knows she is still young and has a long way to go, but says she can already see “the light at the end of the tunnel.”

“I am super excited and looking forward to the IMTA which would take place in New York. This opportunity has granted me the platform to compete with contestants from different parts of the world. It had always been my dream to compete on an international stage. I am looking forward to impress the judges and the agents who would be there,” Sidell concluded.