Technology benefits from COVID-19

While there had been many forums and articles urging SA to move into the fourth industrial revolution with all the benefits of online usage and artificial intelligence (AI) , signs are the Corona virus us upping the ante.

Over and above the apps designed to deal with the virus and its immediate effects, consumer industries, particularly hotels, restaurants, bars, casinos and retailers, are among the sectors most affected by government’s restrictions on trade and public fears of crowded spaces.

Industries need to adapt their business models to survive. Diversifying their product ranges, replacing visits to premises with visits to websites and partnering with logistics companies for home deliveries may be apt technology-led solutions. Technological possibilities may be as sophisticated as using robots to take orders and using drones for deliveries. Many countries are experiencing similar constraints and reporting a surge in customers shopping from home.

A US company that provides data on apps, Apptopia, reported in mid-March that the average daily downloads of their apps by delivery companies like Instacart, Walmart Grocery and Shipit had risen by between 124% and 218% compared with the daily averages in February.

South African businesses will benefit by developing agile websites and mobile apps and encouraging customers to use them. This will, however, more than likely entail development of Internet Protocol (IP) partnerships between retailers and logistics companies requiring protection and regulation of the IP.

While technology introduces significant benefits there are also some risks to be aware of. Speak to a trusted source before embarking on new technology which could cost a bomb. It follows that a business with plans to diversify into new delivery channels needs to consider what steps it needs to proactively take to protect its brand and associated innovations or inventions or new service offerings and products.

The Covid-19 virus had catapulted everyone all into the heart of the fourth industrial revolution. While technology may be key to surviving the current challenges, businesses would be well advised to seek guidance around the required IP protection to ensure that the rights commercialised remain theirs.