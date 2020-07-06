Teacher from Silamba secondary school to be suspended

A teacher from Silamba Secondary School was suspended after he was caught assaulting two women on a video that went viral through social media. The MEC for Education Mpumalanga Bonakele Majuba has directed the Nkangala District suspend the teacher immediately

MEC Majuba was outraged by these visuals and the conduct for the teacher and has strongly condemned his behaviour.

“This is really bad conduct especially at a time when the nation is inundated by acts of gender based violence and the murder of women and children. Ordinarily teachers are leaders of society and are expected to teach our communities about the negative impact of violence and gender based violence in particular and lead by example in this national agenda at all times” said Majuba

MEC further said that he is disappointed by the conduct of this teacher will be an understatement as he really appalled by this behaviour. The Department will further write to the South African Council for Educators to request them to institute an investigation into the conduct of this teacher and to advise on the cause of action to be undertaken against him.

“The Department is of the view that a person who displays such bad conduct is not fit to stand in front of children to teach hence the instruction to suspend him while awaiting the South African Police Services to investigate his case. We will further write to the South African Council for Educators to request them to institute an investigation into the conduct of this teacher and to advise on the cause of action to be undertaken against him” Said MEC

Majuba concluded by saying the President of the country has stated categorically that all South Africans need to join hands to fight the scourge of gender based violence which is raising its ugly head in our beloved nation.

The Department is encouraged that the police have apprehended the said teacher and his arrest is welcomed. We await justice to take its course.